Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.76 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $771.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.73 million to $832.96 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 1,504,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,081. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

