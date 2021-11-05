Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

PGC stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $35.79. 54,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

