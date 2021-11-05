Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.19 million to $31.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $21.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $121.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

LUNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 185,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $312.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

