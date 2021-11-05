Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 5,988.65% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th.

LIND stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $17.64. 884,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $884.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

