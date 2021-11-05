Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $536.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.91 million to $553.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $637.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $233.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.94.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

