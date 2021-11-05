Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 158.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 9,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

