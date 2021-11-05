Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.24. 53,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,069. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $354,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after acquiring an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

