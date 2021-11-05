Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,850,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 911,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,401. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $75.31 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.39.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

