Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $677.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

