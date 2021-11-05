Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.45 Million

Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post $237.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.40 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $970.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $984.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 293,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 4,766,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,867. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.