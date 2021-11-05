Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

