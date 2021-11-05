Amundi Takes $6.16 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. Amundi owned about 0.09% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

HBI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

