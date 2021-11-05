Amundi Purchases Shares of 196,118 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 196,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 139,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 30.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.42 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

