Amundi Purchases Shares of 140,321 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,000. Amundi owned 0.21% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

