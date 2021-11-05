Amundi Invests $7.73 Million in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Amundi purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 776,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

