Amundi Acquires Shares of 89,419 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 474,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after buying an additional 440,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,404,000 after buying an additional 46,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $4,678,000.

CyrusOne stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 201.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

