Amundi Acquires Shares of 33,599 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Amundi bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $177.43 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.