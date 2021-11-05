Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amryt Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMYT. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

