Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.00 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.100 EPS.

Amgen stock opened at $215.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

