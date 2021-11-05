Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $52.87 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

