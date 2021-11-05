Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $240,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $62.20 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

