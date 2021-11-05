Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 206.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

