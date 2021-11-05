Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,978,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.83 and a twelve month high of $166.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.28.

