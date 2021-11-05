AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $129.19, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.64.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

