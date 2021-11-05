American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Water Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.18-4.28 EPS.

AWK stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,375. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.88.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

