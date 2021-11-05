American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.44. 11,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

