American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Sells $137,289.36 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMSC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $504.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

