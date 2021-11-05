American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. American International Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

