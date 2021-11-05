AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.42 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $757.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,823. AMERCO has a one year low of $382.50 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $685.42 and its 200-day moving average is $624.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 59.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 101.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

