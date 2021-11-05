AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.42 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $757.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,823. AMERCO has a one year low of $382.50 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $685.42 and its 200-day moving average is $624.57.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
