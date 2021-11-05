Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.880-$5.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.88-5.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,341. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.69. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

