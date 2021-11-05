Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.29. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

