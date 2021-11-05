AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by Wedbush to Underperform

Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.44.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 429,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,503,078. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,852 shares of company stock worth $7,885,605. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

