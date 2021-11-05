Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABEV. Barclays raised Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 174,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,757,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.