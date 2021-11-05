Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.50. Amarin shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 92,556 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 423.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amarin by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 136,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

