Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issues Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 4,145,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,893. Amarin has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.42 and a beta of 2.11.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amarin stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

