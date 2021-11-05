Amalgamated Bank Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 416.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

