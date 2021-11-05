Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 435.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Synaptics worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $220.89.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.23.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

