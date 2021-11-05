Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,988,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

