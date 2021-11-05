Amalgamated Bank Buys 55,880 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $55,497,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

