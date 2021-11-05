Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 443.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $783.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.78. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $507.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $2,961,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

