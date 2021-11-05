Amalgamated Bank Acquires 25,700 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 425.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $44,871,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

