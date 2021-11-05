Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci Sells 6,600 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.85. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

