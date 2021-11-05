alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €19.51 ($22.95) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.10. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.