Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Trading Down 1.6%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTMU. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $9,890,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $7,526,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $7,418,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $484,000.

