Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.62. 145,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$32.99 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

