Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 26,839 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 26,839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

