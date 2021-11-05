Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,640 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $298.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

