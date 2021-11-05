Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $363.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.41 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,451. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

