Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IES were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IES by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IES by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 659.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after buying an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IES by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

