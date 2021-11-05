Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 64.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 521.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The Marcus stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

